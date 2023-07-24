Finans Rules around high-risk UK bank customers exposed by Nigel Farage’s spat with Coutts Lenders have been taking a cautious approach around ‘politically exposed persons’. 3 min Publisert: 24.07.23 — 13.36 Oppdatert: 13 timer siden Coutts is under the spotlight after Nigel Farage released documents claiming the private bank – known for its wealthy clients and formerly dubbed «the Queen’s bank» – axed him because of potential reputational risk. (Foto: Fredrik Solstad) Mer... Emma Dunkley (FT) og Jane Croft (FT)