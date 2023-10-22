Finans Is the term premium rubbish? Plus, the carbon premium. 4 min Publisert: 22.10.23 — 21.46 Oppdatert: 6 timer siden [The increase in long-term yields] is really happening in term premiums, which is the compensation for holding longer-term securities, and not principally a function of the market looking at the [fed funds] rate, said Fed chair Jay Powell in a recent speech. (Foto: Kevin Dietsch/AFP/NTB) Mer... Ethan Wu (FT) og Robert Armstrong (FT) Del Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Epost Artikkelen fortsetter under annonsen Good morning. Unhedged asked on Wednesday, «Does the order in which similar companies report affect how stocks react to earnings?» Several readers wrote in to say it does.