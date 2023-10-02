Artikkelen fortsetter under annonsen

Good morning. Ethan is sleeping off his jet lag, so the indefatigable bond expert Kate Duguid has stepped in to help explain the wild doings in long Treasuries yields — arguably the most important prices in the world. If there are parts of the story we’ve missed, e-mail us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and kate.duguid@ft.com.

Long rates gone wild

It tells you something about economics and finance as scientific endeavours that very basic variables can change significantly and experts in the field disagree about the causes.