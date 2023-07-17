Tips oss
Why it’s dangerous to assume banks are profiteering

A minimally profitable banking system is unlikely to prove convincingly robust.

Publisert: Oppdatert:

In his Mansion House speech a week ago, UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt bemoaned the «declinist narrative» that is setting in when describing the UK’s economic prospects. «A strong City needs a successful economy, and a strong economy needs a successful City,» he explained. (Foto: Alastair Grant/AP/NTB)

