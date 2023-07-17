Finans The trouble with American exceptionalism Deepening deficits now make the US one of the most fiscally irresponsible nations. 2 min Publisert: 17.07.23 — 14.12 Oppdatert: 5 timer siden Joe Biden used the sense of crisis to launch a latter-day New Deal, building infrastructure and industry ostensibly to compete with China and combat climate change. No other government plans to spend as heavily, leaving the US all but alone on the road to deeper deficits. (Foto: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/NTB) Mer... Ruchir Sharma Følg meg