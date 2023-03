Energy under-investment poses a key risk, says Equinor chief economist Global energy markets are heading into a «self-inflicted train crash in slow motion», said the chief economist of Norway’s state-owned oil company Equinor, as investment in renewables and fossil fuels falls short of ever-rising demand.

2 min Publisert: 23.03.23 — 13.04 Oppdatert: 20 timer siden