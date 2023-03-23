Tips oss
${loggedInUserFirstNameFirstChar}${loggedInUserLastNameFirstChar}
${ loginMenu.buttonText } ${ bliAbonnent.buttonText }
Energi

US LNG exports prepare for lift-off

The race to expand America’s liquefied natural gas exports after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is picking up pace.

Publisert: Oppdatert:

The federal government has made clear it is not deterring new projects. It is even working with industry to certify gas as clean – a way to deal with its «issues» around methane and CO₂, energy secretary Jennifer Granholm told us last week. That could open up export markets further.
The federal government has made clear it is not deterring new projects. It is even working with industry to certify gas as clean – a way to deal with its «issues» around methane and CO₂, energy secretary Jennifer Granholm told us last week. That could open up export markets further. (Foto: Department of energy)

, , og

DN Jobb

Ukens stilling