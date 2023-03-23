Energi US LNG exports prepare for lift-off The race to expand America’s liquefied natural gas exports after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is picking up pace. 3 min Publisert: 23.03.23 — 13.07 Oppdatert: 20 timer siden The federal government has made clear it is not deterring new projects. It is even working with industry to certify gas as clean – a way to deal with its «issues» around methane and CO₂, energy secretary Jennifer Granholm told us last week. That could open up export markets further. (Foto: Department of energy) Mer... Derek Brower (FT) , Justin Jacobs (FT) , Myles McCormick (FT) og Amanda Chu (FT)