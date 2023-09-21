Tips oss
Hedge funds add fuel to oil price rally with bets on rise above $100

Speculators have increased their long positions as crude has climbed almost 30 % since June.

Analysts said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s stance could yet become a self-fulfilling prophecy: rising prices risk complicating central banks’ exit strategies and hampering global demand for oil. (Foto: Yves Herman/Reuters/NTB)

