Energi Hedge funds add fuel to oil price rally with bets on rise above $100 Speculators have increased their long positions as crude has climbed almost 30 % since June. 2 min Publisert: 21.09.23 — 13.48 Oppdatert: 16 timer siden Analysts said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s stance could yet become a self-fulfilling prophecy: rising prices risk complicating central banks’ exit strategies and hampering global demand for oil. (Foto: Yves Herman/Reuters/NTB) Mer... George Steer (FT) og David Sheppard (FT)