UK ‘absolutely committed’ to net zero, says Shapps

Minister tells energy bosses he wants them to invest in renewables as well as putting money into North Sea

Grant Shapps told the Financial Times that the government would meet its goals in a «realistic and rational way», and that included pumping oil and gas from the North Sea during a transition to net zero. (Foto: Anna Gordon/Reuters/NTB)

