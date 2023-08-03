Energi UK ‘absolutely committed’ to net zero, says Shapps Minister tells energy bosses he wants them to invest in renewables as well as putting money into North Sea 2 min Publisert: 03.08.23 — 13.52 Oppdatert: 2 dager siden Grant Shapps told the Financial Times that the government would meet its goals in a «realistic and rational way», and that included pumping oil and gas from the North Sea during a transition to net zero. (Foto: Anna Gordon/Reuters/NTB) Mer... George Parker (FT) og Rachel Millard (FT)