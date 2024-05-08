Clover Hill Exeptionnelle Tasmania
Dufter av flint og sjø med hint av epler. Mineralsk og bløt med en krisp syre og en raffinert lang salt utgang. Smaker som chablis med bobler.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|16540801
|Produsent:
|Clover Hill
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|South E. Australia
|Pris:
|335,50 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Tasmania
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Australia
|Sukker:
|5,8 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 59%, Pinot Meunier 6% og Pinot Noir 35%
|Syre:
|8,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Structure Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%