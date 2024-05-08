Dagens Næringsliv

Clover Hill Exeptionnelle Tasmania

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. april 2024

Dufter av flint og sjø med hint av epler. Mineralsk og bløt med en krisp syre og en raffinert lang salt utgang. Smaker som chablis med bobler.

Skalldyr Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2030 Varenummer: 16540801
Produsent: Clover Hill Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: South E. Australia Pris: 335,50 kr
Underdistrikt: Tasmania Volum: 750 ml
Land: Australia Sukker: 5,8 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 59%, Pinot Meunier 6% og Pinot Noir 35% Syre: 8,4 g/l
Importør: Structure Wines AS Alkohol: 12,50%