Collection Valpolicella Riposto 2022
Sødmefull bærfrukt, litt tørket frukt og krydder på duft. Bløt og moderat konsentrasjon på smak med en lett, syrlig avslutning med noe grep.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|1571406
|Produsent:
|Arcus Wine Brands
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|549,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valpolicella
|Volum:
|3000 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|4,2 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 75%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Hedoni Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%