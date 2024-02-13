Dagens Næringsliv

Collection Valpolicella Riposto 2022

80

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

14. desember 2023

Sødmefull bærfrukt, litt tørket frukt og krydder på duft. Bløt og moderat konsentrasjon på smak med en lett, syrlig avslutning med noe grep.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2024 Varenummer: 1571406
Produsent: Arcus Wine Brands Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 549,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Volum: 3000 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 4,2 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 75%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Hedoni Wines AS Alkohol: 12,00%

