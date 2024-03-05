Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

4. mars 2024

Dufter av kyllingkraft, tre og gule epler. Balansert frisk syre og en lang og tørr utgang. Balansert tre og en lang frisk frukt med en salt utgang. Noe alkoholpreget utgang.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2029 Varenummer: 9064301
Produsent: Felton Road Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Central Otago Pris: 499,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Bannockburn Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: 7,1 g/l
Importør: Servco AS Alkohol: 14,00%

Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay

91
Hvitvin
Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay 2019
Felton Road
New Zealand
2019
750 ml
454,00 kr
New Zealand
Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay
91
Hvitvin
Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay 2020
Felton Road
New Zealand
2020
750 ml
472,00 kr
New Zealand
Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay
90
Hvitvin
Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay 2016
Felton Road
New Zealand
2016
750 ml
415,00 kr
New Zealand
Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay