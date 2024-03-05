Felton Road Block 2 Chardonnay 2022
Dufter av kyllingkraft, tre og gule epler. Balansert frisk syre og en lang og tørr utgang. Balansert tre og en lang frisk frukt med en salt utgang. Noe alkoholpreget utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2029
|Varenummer:
|9064301
|Produsent:
|Felton Road
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Central Otago
|Pris:
|499,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Bannockburn
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|7,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Servco AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%