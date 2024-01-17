Guímaro Ribeira Sacra Mencía 2022
Floral og fruktig på duft mot sursøte kirsebær, fiol og rød appelsin. Fersk, saftig og delikat frukt på smak med god friskhet og myk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|7946501
|Produsent:
|Guímaro
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Galicia
|Pris:
|225,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Ribeira Sacra
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Spania
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Bastardo 10%, Mencia 85% og Caíño Tinto (Borraçal) 5%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%