Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Guímaro Ribeira Sacra Mencía 2022

88

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

19. desember 2023

Floral og fruktig på duft mot sursøte kirsebær, fiol og rød appelsin. Fersk, saftig og delikat frukt på smak med god friskhet og myk utgang.

Svin And Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2028 Varenummer: 7946501
Produsent: Guímaro Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Galicia Pris: 225,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Ribeira Sacra Volum: 750 ml
Land: Spania Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Bastardo 10%, Mencia 85% og Caíño Tinto (Borraçal) 5% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%

Guímaro Ribeira Sacra Mencía

87
Rødvin
Guímaro Mencía 2021
Guímaro
Spania
2021
750 ml
225,00 kr
Spania
Guímaro Mencía
86
Rødvin
Guímaro Mencía 2019
Guímaro
Spania
2019
750 ml
218,00 kr
Spania
Guímaro Mencía
86
Rødvin
Guímaro Mencía 2018
Guímaro
Spania
2018
750 ml
213,00 kr
Spania
Guímaro Mencía
86
Rødvin
Guímaro Mencía 2017
Adegas Guímaro
Spania
2017
13000 ml
199,90 kr
Spania
Guímaro Mencía
89
Rødvin
Guimaro Mencía 2016
Adegas Guímaro
Spania
2016
750 ml
206,00 kr
Spania
Guimaro Mencía