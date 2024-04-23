Langmann Schilcher Frizzante 2023
Intens aromatisk med tydelig preg av rips, rabarbra, friske urter og et hint av tomatstilk. Fersk og syrefrisk bærfrukt på smak med lette bobler, fin struktur og knusktørr avslutning.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|8012501
|Produsent:
|Weing. Langmann
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Österreichischer W.
|Pris:
|164,40 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Østerrike
|Sukker:
|9,1 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Blauer Wildbacher 100%
|Syre:
|7,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinum AS
|Alkohol:
|11,50%