Langmann Schilcher Frizzante 2023

86

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

22. februar 2024

Intens aromatisk med tydelig preg av rips, rabarbra, friske urter og et hint av tomatstilk. Fersk og syrefrisk bærfrukt på smak med lette bobler, fin struktur og knusktørr avslutning.

Apéritif Sushi Spicy Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2026 Varenummer: 8012501
Produsent: Weing. Langmann Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: Österreichischer W. Pris: 164,40 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Østerrike Sukker: 9,1 g/l
Råstoff: Blauer Wildbacher 100% Syre: 7,7 g/l
Importør: Vinum AS Alkohol: 11,50%

Langmann Schilcher Frizzante

86
Perlende vin
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante 2021
Weing. Langmann
Østerrike
2021
750 ml
164,40 kr
Østerrike
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante
86
Perlende vin
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante 2022
Weing. Langmann
Østerrike
2022
750 ml
164,90 kr
Østerrike
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante
86
Perlende vin
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante 2020
Weing. Langmann
Østerrike
2020
750 ml
164,90 kr
Østerrike
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante
86
Perlende vin
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante 2018
Weing. Langmann
Østerrike
2018
750 ml
155,00 kr
Østerrike
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante
85
Perlende vin
Schilcher Frizzante 2017
Weing. Langmann
Østerrike
2017
750 ml
149,90 kr
Østerrike
Schilcher Frizzante
86
Perlende vin
Schilcherfrizzante 2014
Weing. Langmann
Østerrike
2014
750 ml
144,90 kr
Østerrike
Schilcherfrizzante
85
Perlende vin
Schilcher Frizzante 2015
Weingut Langmann
Østerrike
2015
750 ml
144,90 kr
Østerrike
Schilcher Frizzante
85
Perlende vin
Schilcherfrizzante 2013
Weingut Langmann
Østerrike
2013
750 ml
139,90 kr
Østerrike
Schilcherfrizzante
87
Perlende vin
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante 2019
Weing. Langmann
Østerrike
2019
750 ml
163,90 kr
Østerrike
Langmann Schilcher Frizzante