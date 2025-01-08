Dagens Næringsliv

Savage Follow the Line 2023

89

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

6. januar 2025

Dufter av røde plommer, kirsebær og svale urter samt et hint av lakris og pepper. Kjøttfull og saftig frukt på smak med flott energi, finkornede tanniner og flott lengde.

Svin Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2030 Varenummer: 7866101
Produsent: Duncan Savage Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Western Cape Pris: 429,80 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cinsault 93% og Syrah 7% Syre: 5,7 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Savage Follow the Line