Savage Follow the Line 2023
Dufter av røde plommer, kirsebær og svale urter samt et hint av lakris og pepper. Kjøttfull og saftig frukt på smak med flott energi, finkornede tanniner og flott lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|7866101
|Produsent:
|Duncan Savage
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Western Cape
|Pris:
|429,80 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cinsault 93% og Syrah 7%
|Syre:
|5,7 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%