Yealands Single Block S1 Sauvignon Blanc 2022
Dufter av nesle og urter med hint av flint og grønne epler. Frisk syre og en moden grønn frukt. Bløt og moden saftig utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2024 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|946001
|Produsent:
|Yealands Estate Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Marlborough
|Pris:
|249,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Awatere Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sauvignon Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|7,5 g/l
|Importør:
|World Wines as
|Alkohol:
|13,50%