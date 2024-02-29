Dagens Næringsliv

Yealands Single Block S1 Sauvignon Blanc 2022

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

28. februar 2024

Dufter av nesle og urter med hint av flint og grønne epler. Frisk syre og en moden grønn frukt. Bløt og moden saftig utgang.

Ost Grønnsaker Salat Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2024 til 2026 Varenummer: 946001
Produsent: Yealands Estate Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Marlborough Pris: 249,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Awatere Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sauvignon Blanc 100% Syre: 7,5 g/l
Importør: World Wines as Alkohol: 13,50%

