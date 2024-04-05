Cantalupo Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi 2013
Delikat og floral duft med hint av rips og jordbær. Delikat og lett saftig frukt på smak med balanserte og lette tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2018 til 2020
|Varenummer:
|1020101
|Produsent:
|Vign. di Cantalupo
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|214,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Colline Novaresi
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|1,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Nebbiolo 100%
|Syre:
|5,60 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%