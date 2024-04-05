Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Cantalupo Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi 2013

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

5. januar 2018

Delikat og floral duft med hint av rips og jordbær. Delikat og lett saftig frukt på smak med balanserte og lette tanniner.

Svin Sopp Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2018 til 2020 Varenummer: 1020101
Produsent: Vign. di Cantalupo Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 214,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Colline Novaresi Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 1,00 g/l
Råstoff: Nebbiolo 100% Syre: 5,60 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Cantalupo Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi

89
Rødvin
Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi 2010
Vign. di Cantalupo
Italia
2010
750 ml
199,90 kr
Italia
Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi
89
Rødvin
Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi 2009
Vign. di Cantalupo
Italia
2009
750 ml
199,90 kr
Italia
Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi
89
Rødvin
Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi 2011
Vign. di Cantalupo
Italia
2011
750 ml
209,90 kr
Italia
Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi
90
Rødvin
Cantalupo Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi 2018
Vign. di Cantalupo
Italia
2018
750 ml
226,00 kr
Italia
Cantalupo Agamium Nebbiolo Colline Novaresi