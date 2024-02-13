Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Ch. Saint-Christophe Cru Bourgeois 2016

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

18. oktober 2021

Dufter av tre og søte plommer. Saftig og tett frukt på smak med en lang og tørr utgang. Balanserte tanniner.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2029 Varenummer: 13476001
Produsent: Ch. Saint-Christophe Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Bordeaux Pris: 215,10 kr
Underdistrikt: Médoc Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cabernet Franc 5%, Cabernet Sauvignon 30%, Merlot 60% og Petit Verdot 5% Syre: 4,8 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 13,00%