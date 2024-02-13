Ch. Saint-Christophe Cru Bourgeois 2016
Dufter av tre og søte plommer. Saftig og tett frukt på smak med en lang og tørr utgang. Balanserte tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2029
|Varenummer:
|13476001
|Produsent:
|Ch. Saint-Christophe
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Bordeaux
|Pris:
|215,10 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Médoc
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cabernet Franc 5%, Cabernet Sauvignon 30%, Merlot 60% og Petit Verdot 5%
|Syre:
|4,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%