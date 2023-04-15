Dagens Næringsliv

Churchill's Late Bottled Vintage 2015

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. februar 2020

Dufter av plommer og tre med hint av søte bær. Rik og søt frukt med på smak med hint av alkohol og en tørr moden og rik utgang.

Ost Sjokolade Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2023 Varenummer: 3963401
Produsent: Graham Churchill Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 279,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 92,1 g/l
Råstoff: Tinta Barroca 10%, Tinta Roriz 35%, Tinto Cão 10%, Touriga Franca 10% og Touriga Nacional 35% Syre: 4,8 g/l
Importør: Signature Wines AS Alkohol: 20,00%

