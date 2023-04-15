Churchill's Late Bottled Vintage 2015
Dufter av plommer og tre med hint av søte bær. Rik og søt frukt med på smak med hint av alkohol og en tørr moden og rik utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|3963401
|Produsent:
|Graham Churchill
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|279,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|92,1 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tinta Barroca 10%, Tinta Roriz 35%, Tinto Cão 10%, Touriga Franca 10% og Touriga Nacional 35%
|Syre:
|4,8 g/l
|Importør:
|Signature Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|20,00%