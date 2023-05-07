Dagens Næringsliv

Musella Drago Valpolicella Superiore 2018

74

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

28. juni 2022

Dufter av tre og toast. Saftig og trepreget sødmefull moden frukt på smak med en krydret finish.

Svin Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2022 Varenummer: 7401901
Produsent: Az. Agr. Musella Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 219,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Barbera 5%, Corvina 60%, Corvinone 30% og Rondinella 5% Syre: 6,2 g/l
Importør: Wine 4 You AS Alkohol: 13,00%

