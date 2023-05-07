Musella Drago Valpolicella Superiore 2018
Dufter av tre og toast. Saftig og trepreget sødmefull moden frukt på smak med en krydret finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|7401901
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Musella
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|219,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valpolicella
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Barbera 5%, Corvina 60%, Corvinone 30% og Rondinella 5%
|Syre:
|6,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Wine 4 You AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%