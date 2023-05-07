Principano Laura Barbera d'Alba 2019
Dufter av moreller og kirsebær samt nøtter. Saftig og lett fruktig på smak med en lett og tørr utgang. Frisk syre og en fin balanse.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2023
|Varenummer:
|1883101
|Produsent:
|Ferdinando Principiano
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Barbera d'Alba
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Barbera 100%
|Syre:
|6,4 g/l
|Importør:
|The Wine Merchant AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%