Principano Laura Barbera d'Alba 2019

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

11. desember 2020

Dufter av moreller og kirsebær samt nøtter. Saftig og lett fruktig på smak med en lett og tørr utgang. Frisk syre og en fin balanse.

Svin And Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2023 Varenummer: 1883101
Produsent: Ferdinando Principiano Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Barbera d'Alba Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Barbera 100% Syre: 6,4 g/l
Importør: The Wine Merchant AS Alkohol: 12,50%

