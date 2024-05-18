Redoma Branco 2022
Dufter av flint, ferske grønne epler, tre og modne epler. Frisk fyldig frukt med integrert tre og en frisk syre. Lett og tørr mineralsk utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|4932501
|Produsent:
|Niepoort
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Arinto 10%, Rabigato 60%, Viosinho 10% og Côdega do Larinho 20%
|Syre:
|5,0 g/l
|Importør:
|Winetailor AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%