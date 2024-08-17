A.A. Badenhorst White Blend 2020
Dufter av voks og gule epler med hint av urter. Frisk balansert syre på smak med en fyldig og lett tørr finish. Pen lengde.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|1695901
|Produsent:
|A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|409,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 24%, Grenache Blanc 46%, Roussanne 16%, Viognier 13% og Clairette 1%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%