A.A. Badenhorst White Blend 2020

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. oktober 2022

Dufter av voks og gule epler med hint av urter. Frisk balansert syre på smak med en fyldig og lett tørr finish. Pen lengde.

Skalldyr Fisk
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 1695901
Produsent: A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 409,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 24%, Grenache Blanc 46%, Roussanne 16%, Viognier 13% og Clairette 1% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 14,00%

A.A. Badenhorst White Blend

87
Hvitvin
A.A. Badenhorst White Blend 2017
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2017
750 ml
379,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst White Blend
87
Hvitvin
A.A. Badenhorst White Blend 2016
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2016
750 ml
359,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
A.A. Badenhorst White Blend
90
Hvitvin
AA Badenhorst White Blend 2014
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2014
750 ml
299,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
AA Badenhorst White Blend
86
Hvitvin
AA Badenhorst White Blend 2013
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2013
750 ml
279,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
AA Badenhorst White Blend
85
Hvitvin
AA Badenhorst White Blend 2011
A.A. Badenhorst Family Wines
Sør-Afrika
2011
750 ml
259,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
AA Badenhorst White Blend