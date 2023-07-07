Dagens Næringsliv

Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Acinatico 2019

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

27. oktober 2022

Dufter av mørke søte plommer og brent tre med hint av sjokolade og vanilje. Tett, saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med lange og balanserte tanniner. Krydret og saftig utgang. Lett bitter finish kjølig og fruktig.

And Okse Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2035 Varenummer: 4141201
Produsent: Az. Agr. Stefano Accordini Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 399,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 5 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 75%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,9 g/l
Importør: Gaia World Collection AS Alkohol: 16,00%

