Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Acinatico 2019
Dufter av mørke søte plommer og brent tre med hint av sjokolade og vanilje. Tett, saftig og sødmefull frukt på smak med lange og balanserte tanniner. Krydret og saftig utgang. Lett bitter finish kjølig og fruktig.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2035
|Varenummer:
|4141201
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Stefano Accordini
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|399,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|5 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 75%, Molinara 5% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Gaia World Collection AS
|Alkohol:
|16,00%