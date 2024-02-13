Antolini Valpolicella Classico 2020
Dufter av røde bær, jord og stall. Bløt og frisk med fin syrlighet. Lett utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|14148001
|Produsent:
|Pier Paolo & Stefano Antolini
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|199,70 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 65%, Corvinone 15% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Jaccos Beverage Group AS
|Alkohol:
|12,00%