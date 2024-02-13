Dagens Næringsliv

Antolini Valpolicella Classico 2020

86

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

14. februar 2022

Dufter av røde bær, jord og stall. Bløt og frisk med fin syrlighet. Lett utgang.

Svin Fugl Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 14148001
Produsent: Pier Paolo & Stefano Antolini Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 199,70 kr
Underdistrikt: Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 65%, Corvinone 15% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Jaccos Beverage Group AS Alkohol: 12,00%