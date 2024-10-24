Arran The Explorers Series Lochranza Castle 21 yo
60 flasker lanseres. Aromatisk og fatpreget duft med vanilje, tørket frukt og karamell. Hint av sherry. Smaksrik og fyldig med en tørr og fast avslutning. Varm og god lengde. Nytes som avec.
|Drikkevindu:
|-
|Varenummer:
|11343101
|Produsent:
|Isle of Arran Dist.
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Uten utvalg
|Distrikt:
|Highland
|Pris:
|1669,10 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Islands
|Volum:
|700 ml
|Land:
|Skottland
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|-
|Syre:
|-
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|47,20%