Arran The Explorers Series Lochranza Castle 21 yo

92

Smaksnotat av Trine Wiik

30. oktober 2019

60 flasker lanseres. Aromatisk og fatpreget duft med vanilje, tørket frukt og karamell. Hint av sherry. Smaksrik og fyldig med en tørr og fast avslutning. Varm og god lengde. Nytes som avec.

Drikkevindu: - Varenummer: 11343101
Produsent: Isle of Arran Dist. Tilgjengelighet: Uten utvalg
Distrikt: Highland Pris: 1669,10 kr
Underdistrikt: Islands Volum: 700 ml
Land: Skottland Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: - Syre: -
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 47,20%