Blankbottle Moment of Silence 2019
Dufter av modne epler og ost. Kremet og moden frukt på smak med en lang og tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|11072301
|Produsent:
|The Blankbottle Winery
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Wellington
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Wellington
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 76%, Grenache Blanc 18% og Viognier 6%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%