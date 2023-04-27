Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Blankbottle Moment of Silence 2019

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

13. februar 2020

Dufter av modne epler og ost. Kremet og moden frukt på smak med en lang og tørr utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2022 Varenummer: 11072301
Produsent: The Blankbottle Winery Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Wellington Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Wellington Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 76%, Grenache Blanc 18% og Viognier 6% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Blankbottle Moment of Silence

87
Hvitvin
Blankbottle Moment of Silence 2022
The Blankbottle Winery
Sør-Afrika
2022
750 ml
234,80 kr
Sør-Afrika
Blankbottle Moment of Silence
87
Hvitvin
Blankbottle Moment of Silence 2018
The Blankbottle Winery
Sør-Afrika
2018
750 ml
229,90 kr
Sør-Afrika
Blankbottle Moment of Silence