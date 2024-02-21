Boekenhoutskloof Semillon 2018
Reduktiv duft med hint av fint og gule epler. Bløt og rik fyldig frukt på smak med en krydret og noe trepreget frukt på smak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2026
|Varenummer:
|10081101
|Produsent:
|Boekenhoutskloof
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|689,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Franschhoek (Valley)
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sémillon 100%
|Syre:
|5,0 g/l
|Importør:
|Einar A Engelstad AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%