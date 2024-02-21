Dagens Næringsliv

Boekenhoutskloof Semillon 2018

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

21. august 2023

Reduktiv duft med hint av fint og gule epler. Bløt og rik fyldig frukt på smak med en krydret og noe trepreget frukt på smak.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2026 Varenummer: 10081101
Produsent: Boekenhoutskloof Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 689,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Franschhoek (Valley) Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sémillon 100% Syre: 5,0 g/l
Importør: Einar A Engelstad AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Boekenhoutskloof Semillon