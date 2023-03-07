Dagens Næringsliv

Broc Vine Starr Zinfandel 2020

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. november 2022

Floral duft av søte moreller og røde bær. Saftig og raffinert fersk frukt med en frisk delikat syre og ferske lette tanniner. Fersk og kjøttfull saftig utgang.

Svin And Kalv Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2028 Varenummer: 7605001
Produsent: Broc Cellars Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: California Pris: 375,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Sonoma County Volum: 750 ml
Land: USA Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Zinfandel 100% Syre: 6,0 g/l
Importør: Vinarius AS Alkohol: 12,10%

