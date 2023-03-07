Broc Vine Starr Zinfandel 2020
Floral duft av søte moreller og røde bær. Saftig og raffinert fersk frukt med en frisk delikat syre og ferske lette tanniner. Fersk og kjøttfull saftig utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|7605001
|Produsent:
|Broc Cellars
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|California
|Pris:
|375,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Sonoma County
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|USA
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Zinfandel 100%
|Syre:
|6,0 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinarius AS
|Alkohol:
|12,10%