Brown Brothers Orange Muscat & Flora 2022

84

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

16. oktober 2023

Aromatisk og floral duft med innslag av sitrondrops og tropisk frukt. Fyldig, søtlig og fersk frukt med beskjeden syre og bløt utgang.

Ost Dessert Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2027 Varenummer: 5668702
Produsent: Brown Brothers Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Victoria Pris: 139,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 375 ml
Land: Australia Sukker: 105,0 g/l
Råstoff: Orange Muscat 79% og Flora 21% Syre: 6,9 g/l
Importør: Autentico AS Alkohol: 9,50%