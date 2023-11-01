Brown Brothers Orange Muscat & Flora 2022
Aromatisk og floral duft med innslag av sitrondrops og tropisk frukt. Fyldig, søtlig og fersk frukt med beskjeden syre og bløt utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|5668702
|Produsent:
|Brown Brothers
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Victoria
|Pris:
|139,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|375 ml
|Land:
|Australia
|Sukker:
|105,0 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Orange Muscat 79% og Flora 21%
|Syre:
|6,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Autentico AS
|Alkohol:
|9,50%