Casa Ferreirinha Vinha Grande Branco 2022
Dufter av modne epler og voks med hint av tropisk frukt. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en beskjeden utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|10641801
|Produsent:
|Sogrape Vinhos
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|189,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Arinto 22%, Gouveio 13%, Rabigato 21% og Viosinho 44%
|Syre:
|6 g/l
|Importør:
|Grape Company AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%