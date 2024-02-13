Dagens Næringsliv

Casa Ferreirinha Vinha Grande Branco 2022

82

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

28. august 2023

Dufter av modne epler og voks med hint av tropisk frukt. Rik og fyldig frukt på smak med en beskjeden utgang.

Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2024 Varenummer: 10641801
Produsent: Sogrape Vinhos Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 189,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Arinto 22%, Gouveio 13%, Rabigato 21% og Viosinho 44% Syre: 6 g/l
Importør: Grape Company AS Alkohol: 13,00%

Casa Ferreirinha Vinha Grande Branco