Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico 2021

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

31. august 2023

Floral og lett sursøt frukt på duft. Saftig og fersk med preg av moreller og blå plommer. Integrerte tanniner. Frisk syre i finish.

Lam Kalv Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 1872901
Produsent: Cast. de Meleto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 209,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Chianti Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Alicante Bouschet 5%, Merlot 5% og Sangiovese 90% Syre: 5,4 g/l
Importør: Fine Brands AS Alkohol: 13,50%

Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico

85
Rødvin
Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico 2019
Cast. de Meleto
Italia
2019
750 ml
209,90 kr
Italia
Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico
87
Rødvin
Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico 2011
Cast. de Meleto
Italia
2011
750 ml
179,90 kr
Italia
Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico
86
Rødvin
Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico 2012
Cast. de Meleto
Italia
2012
750 ml
179,90 kr
Italia
Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico