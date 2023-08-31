Castello di Meleto Chianti Classico 2021
Floral og lett sursøt frukt på duft. Saftig og fersk med preg av moreller og blå plommer. Integrerte tanniner. Frisk syre i finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|1872901
|Produsent:
|Cast. de Meleto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|209,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chianti Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Alicante Bouschet 5%, Merlot 5% og Sangiovese 90%
|Syre:
|5,4 g/l
|Importør:
|Fine Brands AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%