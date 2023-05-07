Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Ch. la Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2020

6

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

14. oktober 2022

Dufter av søt rød steinfrukt. Tett og saftig sødmefull frukt med bitre tanniner og en lett utgang.

Svin Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2028 Varenummer: 1101101
Produsent: Ch. la Nerthe Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: Rhône Pris: 409,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Châteauneuf-du-Pape Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Cinsault 5%, Grenache 44%, Mourvèdre 14% og Syrah 37% Syre: 5,1 g/l
Importør: Excellars AS Alkohol: 14,50%

Ch. la Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape

88
Rødvin
Ch. la Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2016
Ch. la Nerthe
Frankrike
2016
750 ml
375,90 kr
Frankrike
Ch. la Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape
88
Rødvin
Château la Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape Rouge         2015
Ch. la Nerthe
Frankrike
2015
750 ml
349,90 kr
Frankrike
Château la Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape Rouge        
87
Rødvin
Ch. La Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2011
Ch. la Nerthe
Frankrike
2011
750 ml
314,90 kr
Frankrike
Ch. La Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape
83
Rødvin
Chateau la Nerthe 2013
Ch. la Nerthe
Frankrike
2013
750 ml
349,90 kr
Frankrike
Chateau la Nerthe
87
Rødvin
Chateau la Nerthe 2012
Ch. la Nerthe
Frankrike
2012
750 ml
335,00 kr
Frankrike
Chateau la Nerthe