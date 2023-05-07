Ch. la Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2020
Dufter av søt rød steinfrukt. Tett og saftig sødmefull frukt med bitre tanniner og en lett utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2028
|Varenummer:
|1101101
|Produsent:
|Ch. la Nerthe
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Rhône
|Pris:
|409,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Châteauneuf-du-Pape
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Cinsault 5%, Grenache 44%, Mourvèdre 14% og Syrah 37%
|Syre:
|5,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Excellars AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%