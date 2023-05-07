Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Colomé Auténtico Malbec 2021

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

24. april 2023

Reduktiv duft med konsentrerte mørke bær. Konsentrert og saftig frukt på smak med lange faste tanniner og en flott balanse. Fast og fersk avslutning med god friskhet.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2025 til 2032 Varenummer: 7919801
Produsent: Bod. Colomé Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Salta Pris: 395,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Calchaqui Valley Volum: 750 ml
Land: Argentina Sukker: 3,5 g/l
Råstoff: Malbec 100% Syre: 6,6 g/l
Importør: Stenberg & Blom AS Alkohol: 14,50%

Colomé Auténtico Malbec

91
Rødvin
Colomé Auténtico Malbec 2020
Bod. Colomé
Argentina
2020
750 ml
385,00 kr
Argentina
Colomé Auténtico Malbec
91
Rødvin
Colomé Auténtico Malbec 2019
Bod. Colomé
Argentina
2019
750 ml
379,90 kr
Argentina
Colomé Auténtico Malbec
91
Rødvin
Colomé Auténtico Malbec 2019
Bod. Colomé
Argentina
2019
750 ml
379,90 kr
Argentina
Colomé Auténtico Malbec
91
Rødvin
Colomé Auténtico Malbec 2017
Hess Family Latin América S.A.
Argentina
2017
750 ml
389,90 kr
Argentina
Colomé Auténtico Malbec
92
Rødvin
Colomé Auténtico Malbec 2016
Hess Family Latin América S.A.
Argentina
2016
750 ml
379,90 kr
Argentina
Colomé Auténtico Malbec
91
Rødvin
Colomé Auténtico Malbec 2018
Hess Family Latin América S.A.
Argentina
2018
750 ml
379,90 kr
Argentina
Colomé Auténtico Malbec