Colomé Auténtico Malbec 2021
Reduktiv duft med konsentrerte mørke bær. Konsentrert og saftig frukt på smak med lange faste tanniner og en flott balanse. Fast og fersk avslutning med god friskhet.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2025 til 2032
|Varenummer:
|7919801
|Produsent:
|Bod. Colomé
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Salta
|Pris:
|395,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Calchaqui Valley
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Argentina
|Sukker:
|3,5 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Malbec 100%
|Syre:
|6,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Stenberg & Blom AS
|Alkohol:
|14,50%