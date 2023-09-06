Dagens Næringsliv

Domdechant Werner Hochheimer Domdechaney Riesl.Trocken VDP Erste Lage 2019

84

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

21. juni 2023

Dufter av moden gul frukt med litt tropiske toner samt petroleum. Rik og fyldig på smak med frisk syre og moden utgang.

Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2026 Varenummer: 1705401
Produsent: Domdechant Werner'ches Weing. Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Rheingau Pris: 294,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Tyskland Sukker: 7,1 g/l
Råstoff: Riesling 100% Syre: 7,4 g/l
Importør: House of Wine AS Alkohol: 13,50%

