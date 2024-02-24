Dagens Næringsliv

Erbaluna Dolcetto d'Alba Le Liste 2020

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

22. februar 2022

Floral duft med hint av moreller, bær og søte plommer. Saftig og tett fersk frukt på smak med lange og faste tørre tanniner. Bitter finish.

Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2030 Varenummer: 5903101
Produsent: Az. Agr. Erbaluna Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Piemonte Pris: 229,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Dolcetto d'Alba Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Dolcetto 100% Syre: 6,0 g/l
Importør: Non Dos As Alkohol: 14,00%

