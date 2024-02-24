Erbaluna Dolcetto d'Alba Le Liste 2020
Floral duft med hint av moreller, bær og søte plommer. Saftig og tett fersk frukt på smak med lange og faste tørre tanniner. Bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|5903101
|Produsent:
|Az. Agr. Erbaluna
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Piemonte
|Pris:
|229,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Dolcetto d'Alba
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Dolcetto 100%
|Syre:
|6,0 g/l
|Importør:
|Non Dos As
|Alkohol:
|14,00%