Filicheto Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2018

84

Smaksnotat av Espen Nersveen

24. april 2023

Duft av søte mørke bær, lær og fatkrydder. Bløt og lett utviklet frukt på smak med krydret og fatpreget utgang. Frisk syre og tørrende ettersmak.

Okse Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 5665701
Produsent: Castellani Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 149,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Canaiolo 10% og Sangiovese 90% Syre: 5,3 g/l
Importør: Grape Company AS Alkohol: 13,50%

