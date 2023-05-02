Filicheto Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2018
Duft av søte mørke bær, lær og fatkrydder. Bløt og lett utviklet frukt på smak med krydret og fatpreget utgang. Frisk syre og tørrende ettersmak.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|5665701
|Produsent:
|Castellani
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|149,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Canaiolo 10% og Sangiovese 90%
|Syre:
|5,3 g/l
|Importør:
|Grape Company AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%