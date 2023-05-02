Vino Nobile de Montepulciano 2009
Søte bær og plommer på duft med hint av tre. Sødmefull frukt og lett tørre tanniner. Drikk nå til 2017. Passer til and. MB
|Drikkevindu:
|-
|Varenummer:
|5665701
|Produsent:
|Castellani
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|139,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|3,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Canaiolo 10% og Sangiovese 90%
|Syre:
|5,90 g/l
|Importør:
|VINE AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%