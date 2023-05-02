Dagens Næringsliv

Vino Nobile de Montepulciano 2009

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

12. november 2012

Søte bær og plommer på duft med hint av tre. Sødmefull frukt og lett tørre tanniner. Drikk nå til 2017. Passer til and. MB

Se på polet
Drikkevindu: - Varenummer: 5665701
Produsent: Castellani Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 139,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 3,00 g/l
Råstoff: Canaiolo 10% og Sangiovese 90% Syre: 5,90 g/l
Importør: VINE AS Alkohol: 13,50%

