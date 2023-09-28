Dagens Næringsliv

Gagliole Rubiolo Chianti Classico 2019

85

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

19. september 2023

Dufter av søte modne lett kokte plommer med hint av tre. Bløt og moden noe rustikk frukt på smak med en markant syre. Lange og lett tørre tanniner.

Lam Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 13583301
Produsent: Gagliole Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Toscana Pris: 284,60 kr
Underdistrikt: Chianti Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sangiovese 100% Syre: 5 g/l
Importør: Sediment AS Alkohol: 13,50%