Gagliole Rubiolo Chianti Classico 2019
Dufter av søte modne lett kokte plommer med hint av tre. Bløt og moden noe rustikk frukt på smak med en markant syre. Lange og lett tørre tanniner.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|13583301
|Produsent:
|Gagliole
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Toscana
|Pris:
|284,60 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Chianti Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sangiovese 100%
|Syre:
|5 g/l
|Importør:
|Sediment AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%