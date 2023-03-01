Dagens Næringsliv

Greywacke Wild Sauvignon 2020

89

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

16. februar 2023

Lett reduktiv duft med hint av voks og flint samt nesle. Mineralsk og steinete frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.

Skalldyr Grønnsaker Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2024 Varenummer: 9477901
Produsent: Greywacke Vineyards Tilgjengelighet: Basisutvalget
Distrikt: Marlborough Pris: 261,60 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: New Zealand Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Sauvignon Blanc 100% Syre: 6,1 g/l
Importør: Fondberg AS Alkohol: 13,50%

