Greywacke Wild Sauvignon 2020
Lett reduktiv duft med hint av voks og flint samt nesle. Mineralsk og steinete frukt på smak med en frisk syre og en lang utgang med tydelige tørrstoffer.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|9477901
|Produsent:
|Greywacke Vineyards
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Basisutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Marlborough
|Pris:
|261,60 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|New Zealand
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Sauvignon Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|6,1 g/l
|Importør:
|Fondberg AS
|Alkohol:
|13,50%