Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Karthäuserhofberg Riesling Spätlese 2020

90

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

23. mai 2023

Noe lukket og reduktiv på duft med hint av honning og flint. Saftig og lett delikat frukt med en søtlig og saftig fersk og lang utgang. Bra balanse. Steinete utgang.

Ost Spicy Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2038 Varenummer: 7910301
Produsent: Karthäuserhof Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Mosel-Saar-Ruwer Pris: 419,90 kr
Underdistrikt: - Volum: 750 ml
Land: Tyskland Sukker: 77,4 g/l
Råstoff: Riesling 100% Syre: 8,5 g/l
Importør: Fondberg AS Alkohol: 9,00%

Karthäuserhofberg Riesling Spätlese

90
Hvitvin
Karthäuserhofberg Riesling Spätlese 2018
Karthäuserhof
Tyskland
2018
750 ml
319,90 kr
Tyskland
Karthäuserhofberg Riesling Spätlese