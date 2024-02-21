Karthäuserhofberg Riesling Spätlese 2020
Noe lukket og reduktiv på duft med hint av honning og flint. Saftig og lett delikat frukt med en søtlig og saftig fersk og lang utgang. Bra balanse. Steinete utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2038
|Varenummer:
|7910301
|Produsent:
|Karthäuserhof
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Mosel-Saar-Ruwer
|Pris:
|419,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|-
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Tyskland
|Sukker:
|77,4 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Riesling 100%
|Syre:
|8,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Fondberg AS
|Alkohol:
|9,00%