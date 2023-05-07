Kopke Reserve
Krydret duft med hint av nellik, tre og tobakk samt søte plommer. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med en lett bitter utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2027
|Varenummer:
|3513001
|Produsent:
|Sogevinus Fine Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|299,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|99 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tinta Roriz 20%, Touriga Franca 20% og Touriga Nacional 20%
|Syre:
|4,2 g/l
|Importør:
|Einar A Engelstad AS
|Alkohol:
|19,50%