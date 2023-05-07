Dagens Næringsliv

Åpne i appen

Åpne
Instagram Facebook
Tilbake

Kopke Reserve

84

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

12. oktober 2022

Krydret duft med hint av nellik, tre og tobakk samt søte plommer. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med en lett bitter utgang.

Ost Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2027 Varenummer: 3513001
Produsent: Sogevinus Fine Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 299,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 99 g/l
Råstoff: Tinta Roriz 20%, Touriga Franca 20% og Touriga Nacional 20% Syre: 4,2 g/l
Importør: Einar A Engelstad AS Alkohol: 19,50%

Kopke Reserve

85
Sterkvin
Kopke Reserve
Sogevinus Fine Wines
Portugal
750 ml
299,90 kr
Portugal
Kopke Reserve
86
Sterkvin
Kopke Christmas Reserve
Sogevinus Fine Wines
Portugal
750 ml
299,90 kr
Portugal
Kopke Christmas Reserve
86
Sterkvin
Kokpe Christmas Port Reserve Ruby
Sogevinus Fine Wines
Portugal
750 ml
299,90 kr
Portugal
Kokpe Christmas Port Reserve Ruby