Lourens Howard John 2018

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

31. august 2020

Søte plommer og blomster på duft. Bløt og saftig fersk og delikat lett frukt med en tørr finish. Bitter utgang.

Svin And Kalv Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2020 til 2022 Varenummer: 10402701
Produsent: Lourens Family Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Western Cape Pris: 269,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Carignan 16%, Cinsault 33%, Grenache 30% og Syrah 21% Syre: 5,5 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

