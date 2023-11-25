Lourens Howard John 2018
Søte plommer og blomster på duft. Bløt og saftig fersk og delikat lett frukt med en tørr finish. Bitter utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2020 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|10402701
|Produsent:
|Lourens Family Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Western Cape
|Pris:
|269,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Carignan 16%, Cinsault 33%, Grenache 30% og Syrah 21%
|Syre:
|5,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%