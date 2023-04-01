Dagens Næringsliv

Merlin Mâcon La Roche Vineuse Vieilles Vignes 2020

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

21. oktober 2022

Dufter av tre og flint med hint av gule epler. Saftig og mineralsk frukt på smak med en bløt og lett finish. Noe emmen utgang.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2022 til 2024 Varenummer: 3203901
Produsent: Dom. Merlin Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Burgund Pris: 345,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Mâcon-La Roche-Vineuse Volum: 750 ml
Land: Frankrike Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chardonnay 100% Syre: -
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 14,00%

