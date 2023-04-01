Merlin Mâcon La Roche Vineuse Vieilles Vignes 2020
Dufter av tre og flint med hint av gule epler. Saftig og mineralsk frukt på smak med en bløt og lett finish. Noe emmen utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2022 til 2024
|Varenummer:
|3203901
|Produsent:
|Dom. Merlin
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Burgund
|Pris:
|345,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Mâcon-La Roche-Vineuse
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Frankrike
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chardonnay 100%
|Syre:
|-
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|14,00%