Occhipinti Grotte Alte Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2014
Krydret duft med hint av tørket frukt, tre og søte plommer. Lang og strukturert fast finish med en frisk syre kombinert med en tørr utgang. Stram finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|9424901
|Produsent:
|Arianna Occhipinti
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Sicilia
|Pris:
|569,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Frappato 50% og Nero d'Avola 50%
|Syre:
|5,20 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|13,00%