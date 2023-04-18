Dagens Næringsliv

Occhipinti Grotte Alte Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2014

91

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

21. oktober 2019

Krydret duft med hint av tørket frukt, tre og søte plommer. Lang og strukturert fast finish med en frisk syre kombinert med en tørr utgang. Stram finish.

Svin Sopp Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2022 Varenummer: 9424901
Produsent: Arianna Occhipinti Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Sicilia Pris: 569,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Frappato 50% og Nero d'Avola 50% Syre: 5,20 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 13,00%

