Quinta do Vallado Tawny 40 YO Port
Noe volatil på duft med hint av tørket frukt og tre. Moden på smak med en søt utgang og sammensatt frukt. Tørrende og noe volatil finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2031
|Varenummer:
|3619402
|Produsent:
|Quinta do Vallado
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|1400,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|500 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|203 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Tinta Amarela 15%, Tinta Roriz 30%, Touriga Franca 15% og Tinta National (Tempranillo) 20%
|Syre:
|6,9 g/l
|Importør:
|Bonum Wine AS
|Alkohol:
|20,50%