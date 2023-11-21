Dagens Næringsliv

Quinta do Vallado Tawny 40 YO Port

93

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

10. oktober 2023

Noe volatil på duft med hint av tørket frukt og tre. Moden på smak med en søt utgang og sammensatt frukt. Tørrende og noe volatil finish.

Ost Dessert Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2031 Varenummer: 3619402
Produsent: Quinta do Vallado Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 1400,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 500 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 203 g/l
Råstoff: Tinta Amarela 15%, Tinta Roriz 30%, Touriga Franca 15% og Tinta National (Tempranillo) 20% Syre: 6,9 g/l
Importør: Bonum Wine AS Alkohol: 20,50%

