Ramos Pintos Adriano White
Dufter av karamell og tre med hint av tørket frukt. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med en fint balansert alkohol og en lang lett tørr utgang.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2019 til 2030
|Varenummer:
|6864301
|Produsent:
|Ramos Pinto
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Douro e Porto
|Pris:
|290,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Douro
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Portugal
|Sukker:
|128,9 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Malvasia 30%, Rabigato 15%, Viosinho 15% og Côdega do Larinho 40%
|Syre:
|3,5 g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|19,50%