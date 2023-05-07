Dagens Næringsliv

Ramos Pintos Adriano White

88

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

4. desember 2019

Dufter av karamell og tre med hint av tørket frukt. Rik og sødmefull frukt på smak med en fint balansert alkohol og en lang lett tørr utgang.

Ost
Drikkevindu: Fra 2019 til 2030 Varenummer: 6864301
Produsent: Ramos Pinto Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Douro e Porto Pris: 290,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Douro Volum: 750 ml
Land: Portugal Sukker: 128,9 g/l
Råstoff: Malvasia 30%, Rabigato 15%, Viosinho 15% og Côdega do Larinho 40% Syre: 3,5 g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 19,50%