Testalonga Baby Bandito Stay Brave 2020
Dufter av epler, tropisk frukt og jord. Heftig spenstig syre og en lang tørr utgang. Saftig og moden frukt.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2021 til 2022
|Varenummer:
|8125401
|Produsent:
|Testalonga Wines
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
|Distrikt:
|Coastal Region
|Pris:
|249,90 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Swartland
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Sør-Afrika
|Sukker:
|< 3 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Chenin Blanc 100%
|Syre:
|7 g/l
|Importør:
|Unico Real Wines AS
|Alkohol:
|11,50%