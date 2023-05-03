Dagens Næringsliv

Testalonga Baby Bandito Stay Brave 2020

86

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

8. februar 2021

Dufter av epler, tropisk frukt og jord. Heftig spenstig syre og en lang tørr utgang. Saftig og moden frukt.

Ost Skalldyr Fisk Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2021 til 2022 Varenummer: 8125401
Produsent: Testalonga Wines Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget, tilgjengelig i annen årgang
Distrikt: Coastal Region Pris: 249,90 kr
Underdistrikt: Swartland Volum: 750 ml
Land: Sør-Afrika Sukker: < 3 g/l
Råstoff: Chenin Blanc 100% Syre: 7 g/l
Importør: Unico Real Wines AS Alkohol: 11,50%

