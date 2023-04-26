Verrocchio Amarone Valpolicella Classico 2018
Dufter av søte plommer og vanilje. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med lette tørre tanniner og en bitter finish.
|Drikkevindu:
|Fra 2023 til 2025
|Varenummer:
|5334401
|Produsent:
|Verrocchio
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Bestillingsutvalget
|Distrikt:
|Veneto
|Pris:
|279,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Italia
|Sukker:
|4,8 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Corvina 70%, Corvinone 10% og Rondinella 20%
|Syre:
|5,6 g/l
|Importør:
|Vinetum AS
|Alkohol:
|15,00%