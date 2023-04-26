Dagens Næringsliv

Verrocchio Amarone Valpolicella Classico 2018

79

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

25. april 2023

Dufter av søte plommer og vanilje. Bløt og sødmefull frukt på smak med lette tørre tanniner og en bitter finish.

Svin And Se på polet
Drikkevindu: Fra 2023 til 2025 Varenummer: 5334401
Produsent: Verrocchio Tilgjengelighet: Bestillingsutvalget
Distrikt: Veneto Pris: 279,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Volum: 750 ml
Land: Italia Sukker: 4,8 g/l
Råstoff: Corvina 70%, Corvinone 10% og Rondinella 20% Syre: 5,6 g/l
Importør: Vinetum AS Alkohol: 15,00%

