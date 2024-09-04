Weil Kiedricher Riesling Trocken 2013
Noe lukket på duft med hint av mineraler og flint. Frisk syre kombinert med en fresk bløt frukt. Lett utgang. Drikk nå til 2024. Passer til sushi. Drikk nå. MB
|Drikkevindu:
|-
|Varenummer:
|5962701
|Produsent:
|Weing. Robert Weil
|Tilgjengelighet:
|Midlertidig utsolgt
|Distrikt:
|Rheingau
|Pris:
|254,00 kr
|Underdistrikt:
|Øvrige
|Volum:
|750 ml
|Land:
|Tyskland
|Sukker:
|8,00 g/l
|Råstoff:
|Riesling 100%
|Syre:
|Ukjent g/l
|Importør:
|Moestue Grape Selections AS
|Alkohol:
|12,50%