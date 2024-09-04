Dagens Næringsliv

Weil Kiedricher Riesling Trocken 2013

87

Smaksnotat av Merete Bø

20. oktober 2014

Noe lukket på duft med hint av mineraler og flint. Frisk syre kombinert med en fresk bløt frukt. Lett utgang. Drikk nå til 2024. Passer til sushi. Drikk nå. MB

Drikkevindu: - Varenummer: 5962701
Produsent: Weing. Robert Weil Tilgjengelighet: Midlertidig utsolgt
Distrikt: Rheingau Pris: 254,00 kr
Underdistrikt: Øvrige Volum: 750 ml
Land: Tyskland Sukker: 8,00 g/l
Råstoff: Riesling 100% Syre: Ukjent g/l
Importør: Moestue Grape Selections AS Alkohol: 12,50%

